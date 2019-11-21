Image Source : AP IMAGE Day-Night Test: Mayank Agarwal eyes Don Bradman's massive feat at Eden

Opener Mayank Agarwal has cemented his place in India's Test squad by scoring consistently well since his debut against Australia last year at Melbourne Cricket Ground. In the 12 innings Mayank batted, he scored 858 runs at an outstanding average of 71.15. The Karnataka born batsman has already scored two double tons and three centuries in his career.

After becoming 2019's second-highest run-scorer in Tests, Mayank is now eyeing a massive record of Don Bradman. Team India will play the historic pink-ball Test against Bangladesh from November 22 at Eden Gardens and Mayank will surely be part of hosts' playing XI looking at his current form. In the second Test, if Mayank managed to score 142 runs in his next innings, then he will equal Bradman to breach 1000-run mark in Test cricket in just 13 innings and become the second-fastest batsman to do so.

Mayank is going through a golden phase in his career as he slammed two double centuries in the past two months, first against South Africa in Vizag then against Bangladesh in Indore.

After scoring his career-best highest score in the first Test against Bangladesh, Mayank revealed the change in mindset in 2016 that helped him grow as a cricketer.

"In terms of mindset, the fear of failure and letting go of it helped me change a lot. After that, I got hungry for runs. There have been times where I haven't gotten runs. Every time I get set, I try to make it a point to convert into a big score," said Mayank at the end of day's play.

"Playing my first game at Melbourne was something special and having contributed to the team's win and India winning the series down under for the first time was a top feeling. That's the feeling that wants me to keep going and everybody else to go out there and win tournaments for the team. It is about playing one ball at a time and keep batting as long as possible," added Mayank.