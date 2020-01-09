Catch or Six? Matt Renshaw's effort stirs controversy in Big Bash League

Image Source : TWITTER/BBL Matt Renshaw's incredible effort on the boundary line stirred controversy during the Big Bash League.

Matt Renshaw and Tom Banton combined to take an incredible catch in the Big Bash League on Thursday. However, it stirred controversy as the catch left the players, fans, experts and umpires alike scratching their heads.

The incident happened in the 15th over of the game, when Hobart Hurricanes' Mathew Wade, batting on 61, lofted the ball over the long-on boundary. Renshaw made a brilliant effort to catch the delivery, but as he lost control over the speed, he tossed the ball in the air before crossing the rope.

Renshaw then jumped in the air, tapped the ball back inside the ground (while neither of his feet touched the ground at the point of impact with the ball), allowing Tom Banton to take the catch.

The umpires were confused and had an extended discussion, and the third umpire, too, initially signalled not out before giving the incident another look. He eventually judged Wade out.

According to law, Wade was rightly given out. However, the rule regarding such a catch was different some time ago.

The Lord's Cricket Ground reacted to the catch, tweeting, "Under Law 19.5, the catch is deemed lawful. The key moment is when he first touches the ball, which is inside the boundary. He’s airborne for his second contact."

Here's the catch:

This is genuinely blowing our mind. After all that, Matthew Wade is GONE!



What a @KFCAustralia Bucket Moment | #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/vT3BtmYGU8 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 9, 2020

Here's what the laws state:

19.4 Ball grounded beyond the boundary

19.4.1 The ball in play is grounded beyond the boundary if it touches

the boundary or any part of an object used to mark the boundary;

the ground beyond the boundary;

any object that is grounded beyond the boundary.

19.4.2 The ball in play is to be regarded as being grounded beyond the boundary if

a fielder, grounded beyond the boundary as in 19.5, touches the ball;

a fielder, after catching the ball within the boundary, becomes grounded beyond the boundary while in contact with the ball, before completing the catch.

19.5 Fielder grounded beyond the boundary

19.5.1 A fielder is grounded beyond the boundary if some part of his/her person is in contact with any of the following:

the boundary or any part of an object used to mark the boundary;

the ground beyond the boundary;

any object that is in contact with the ground beyond the boundary;

another fielder who is grounded beyond the boundary, if the umpire considers that it was the intention of either fielder that the contact should assist in the fielding of the ball.

19.5.2 A fielder who is not in contact with the ground is considered to be grounded beyond the boundary if his/her final contact with the ground, before his/her first contact with the ball after it has been delivered by the bowler, was not entirely within the boundary.

And so, according to rules, the catch is legal, even as it led to many criticizing the ruling.