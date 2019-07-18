Manish Pandey eyes India comeback with performances in A series

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India A captain Manish Pandey spoke on his aim to make a comeback to the senior cricket team.

The tour to West Indies next month might be a fruitful opportunity for the BCCI to experiment with India’s bench strength. Manish Pandey is one of the players eyeing a comeback to the senior side with the tour to the Caribbean.

Pandey, who is currently leading the India A side against West Indies A, believes that good performances in the series will open the doors for his India comeback.

“I’ve had a decent IPL and if I can back it up with good performances against West Indies A, it would be really helpful for me,” Pandey told bcci.tv.

“It’s a big platform for all the guys who have done really well in the IPL and come to India A side. I’ve led the side for a couple of years now. We’ve always done well because of the quality of cricket we play and the routines we follow.”

Manish Pandey had a disappointing start to the IPL 2019, but his promotion to no.3 against Chennai Super Kings in the batting order changed his fortunes.

WATCH: @im_manishpandey on the ongoing West Indies A tour, the need to keep scoring runs & the wish to make a comeback in the #TeamIndia side soon



For the Full Video Click here

“One of the top moments of the season for me was when I came to bat at 3 and scored a fifty against CSK. It was a definite moment for me this season.

“From thereon, everything clicked for me and got me into a run-getting phase,” said Pandey.

He stated that his goal is to make a comeback into the side with consistent performances and focus on fitness. Pandey made a slow start to India A's series against West Indies A, but smashed a century in the third unofficial ODI.

“My first goal is to try to get as many runs as possible, and second would be to focus on the fitness part of it. And if these two go well, then probably make a comeback in the Indian side again.”