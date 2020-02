Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live Streaming India vs Bangladesh, Women's T20 World Cup: Watch live cricket match online on Hotstar

Live Streaming India vs Bangladesh, Women's T20 World Cup: Bolstered by their remarkable victory over holders Australia in the opener, India eves would look to continue the momentum when they take on Bangladesh in a Women's T20 World Cup clash here on Monday. On Friday, India women successfully defended a small total of 132 against four-time champions Australia at the Sydney Showground Stadium and began their World Cup campaign on a brilliant note. While Deepti Sharma contributed with a valuable knock of 49*, it was Poonam Verma who turned the match in India's favour by picking up four wickets in her allotted overs. Here are the details of When and Where to watch India vs Bangladesh live World t20 match online on Hotstar and live TV telecast on Star Sports.

When is India vs Bangladesh Women's World T20 Group A Cricket Match?

India vs Bangladesh Women's World T20 will be played on February 24 (Monday).

When will India vs Bangladesh Women's World T20 Group A match start?

India vs Bangladesh Women's World T20 Group A live cricket match will start at 16.30 PM. The toss will take place at 16.00 IST.

Where is India vs Bangladesh Women's World T20 Group A match being played?

India vs Bangladesh Women's World T20 Group A match is being played at WACA, Perth.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket India vs Bangladesh Women's World T20 Group A match?

You can watch India vs Bangladesh Women's World T20 Group A live cricket streaming match on Hotstar in India.

Where can you watch India vs Bangladesh Women's World T20 Group A Live Cricket Match Telecast TV?

You can watch India vs Bangladesh Women's World T20 Group A live match on Star Sports.

What are the squads for India vs Bangladesh Women's World T20 Group A match?

India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia(w), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Veda Krishnamurthy, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol

Bangladesh Women Squad: Shamima Sultana (wk), Salma Khatun (c), Ayasha Rahman, Sanjida Islam, Nigar Sultana, Rumana Ahmed, Fargana Hoque, Jahanara Alam, Nahida Akter, Khadija Tul Kubra, Panna Ghosh, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary