India vs New Zealand, Live Streaming, 1st T20I: Watch IND vs NZ live match online on Hotstar Live

Live Streaming Cricket, India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Watch IND vs NZ live cricket match online on Hotstar

India and New Zealand are set to collide in the first T20I of the five-match series at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday. Both the teams will look to focus on their combination as the series starts as a perfect preparation for the World T20 in Australia later this year. Follow all the live updates for live cricket match India vs New Zealand and scores of India vs New Zealand live cricket match here at IndiaTV.com of the IND-NZ game live from Auckland.

India vs New Zealand, Live Match Streaming, 1st T20I

When is India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Cricket Match?

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I will be played on January 24 (Friday).

When will India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match start?

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I live cricket match will start at 12.20 PM.

Where is India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match being played?

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I is being played at Eden Park in Auckland.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match Today?

You can watch India vs New Zealand 1st T20I live cricket streaming match on Hotstar in India.

Where can you watch India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch India vs New Zealand 1st T20I on Star Sports 1 and HD1.

What are the squads for India vs New Zealand 1st T20I?

India: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Tim Seifert (WK), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Hamish Bennett