US-Iran-Israel war: India holds 25 days of crude reserves, no fuel price hike planned, say sources

New Delhi:

Amid rising tensions in the Middle East, government sources on Tuesday said that India has 25 days of crude oil and refined oil stocks. Sources also said there are no immediate plans to increase petrol and diesel prices despite global oil prices rising sharply due to geopolitical tensions. Brent crude price has reached near USD 80 per barrel - roughly 10 per cent more since the Iran crisis - and is expected to rise further as the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil transit chokepoints, has been shut by Iran. For India, higher prices means higher import bill.

India imports about 88 per cent of the crude oil it needs - the raw material for fuels such as petrol and diesel - with more than 50 per cent supplied by Middle Eastern countries and transiting the narrow Strait of Hormuz, flows from which have been disrupted amid the Iran crisis.