Live Score India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Pant out as India opt to bowl

Live Score India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Hello and welcome to our coverage of India vs New Zealand first T20I match live from Eden Park, Auckland. Team India will resume their World T20 preparation with five-match T20I series against New Zealand. With the first match to be played at Eden Park, Auckland, a lot will be at stakes for both the teams. Team India will look to take revenge of the 2019 WC semifinal against the Kiwis. On the other side, Kane Williamson-led side will look to continue their dominating run against India in T20Is at home turf. Ahead of the opening T20I, Virat Kohli has already revealed that KL Rahul will open the innings for the team in the shortest format, which may result into Rishabh Pant or Sanju Samson inclusion in the playing XI. Here you can follow live cricket score and updates of first T20I match live between India vs New Zealand live match. (Live Match Scorecard)

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 1st T20I: India opt to bowl

111.58 IST: India Playing XI

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul(w), Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami

11.53 IST: New Zealand Playing XI

New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Tim Seifert(w), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Hamish Bennett

11.50 IST: Indian skipper Virat Kohli wins the toss and opt to bowl against New Zealand.

11.34 IST: Team India is ready to kickstart New Zealand tour on a positive note

11.32 IST: The toss will take place at 11.50 AM

IND vs NZ Match Preview: Buoyed by their emphatic series win over Australia, Team India will now go ahead with their T20 World Cup preparations when they face New Zealand in the first T20I of the five-match series at the Eden Park on Friday. India's World Cup dreams ended agonisingly at the hands of the Kiwis in the semi-final last July where they suffered a crushing defeat in Manchester. With the loss still hurting, there could be no better revenge for Virat Kohli's men than beating the Black Caps in their own backyard. However, Kohli has already insisted that the team is not thinking about revenge. (Read full match Preview)