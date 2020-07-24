Image Source : INDIA TV England vs West Indies, Live Streaming Cricket, 3rd Test: Watch ENG vs WI stream live cricket match online

When is England vs West Indies, 3rd Test, Day 1 Cricket Match?

Cricket’s comeback in the pandemic has been a resounding success, even in the sterile atmosphere of English stadiums without crowds. Despite rain interruptions -- or perhaps because of -- both tests entertained and were decided in thrilling last sessions. And so the series, poetically, too comes down to the final Test as both the sides fight for the coveted Wisden Trophy. While England need a win to lift the trophy, West Indies merely require a draw to retain the title as both meet in the third and final match of the series in Manchester. With the arrival of Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and James Anderson, England will reveal who are their best seamers as Stuart Broad is also retained in the final squad. West Indies assistant coach Roddy Estwick, meanwhile, said they had no major injury concerns, but selection will rely on the honesty of their pace bowlers about how they’re holding up after another quick turnaround.

England vs West Indies, 3rd Test, Day 1 will start from July 24 (Friday).

When will England vs West Indies, 3rd Test​, Day 1 match start?

England vs West Indies, 3rd Test, Day 1 live cricket match will start at 03.30 PM.

Where is England vs West Indies, 3rd Test, Day 1 match being played?

England vs West Indies, 3rd Test, Day 1 is being played at Old Trafford Ground in Manchester.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket England vs West Indies, 3rd Test, Day 1 match Today?

You can watch England vs West Indies, 3rd Test, Day 1 live cricket streaming match on SonyLiv in India.

Where can you watch England vs West Indies, 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch England vs West Indies, 3rd Test, Day 1 on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

What are the squads for England vs West Indies, 3rd Test?

England: Joe Root (C), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

West Indies: Jason Holder (C), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach

