Live Score India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: India look to bounce back on Day 2

New Delhi Updated on: March 01, 2020 1:53 IST
Image Source : AP

Live Score India vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 2: Hello and welcome to our coverage of India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 live from Hagley Oval. Kyle Jamieson picked up his maiden fifer in just his second game to put New Zealand on top against India on the opening day of the second Test at the Hagley Oval on Saturday. Jamieson returned with figures of 5/45 as India were bundled out for 242 runs. Kiwi openers Tom Latham and Tom Blundell then took the hosts to 63/0 at stumps, trailing by 179. While Latham was unbeaten on 27, Blundell's score read 29. Earlier, after being put in to bat, India rode on half-centuries from Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari to make sure they managed to cross the 200-run mark. But they did suffer a collapse which saw them lose their last six wickets for just 48 runs. (Live Match Scorecard)

 

