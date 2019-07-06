Sri Lanka vs India, Live Cricket Streaming, 2019 World Cup: Watch SL vs IND Online on Hotstar, Star Sports and DD Sports

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES World Cup 2019, Cricket Live streaming IND vs SL Cricket World Cup

India have booked an appointment in the semi-finals, and Sri Lanka can ruin India's bid to top the standings in their group match finale on Saturday at Headingley. On the same ground two weeks ago, Sri Lanka upended the tournament by shocking title favorite England. England's semifinal bid was put in jeopardy, and Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Pakistan all came back into semifinal contention. England didn't put out those fires until two days ago when it advanced to the last four. Follow live cricket score and updates here at Indiatvnews.com . You can watch the live cricket streaming of SL vs IND live at hotstar. Live telecast of IND vs SL will be shown at Star Sports and DD Sports.

How can you watch the 2019 World Cup Sri Lanka vs India match on TV?

You can watch 2019 World Cup Sri Lanka vs India live match on TV on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 English and DD Sports.

How can you watch the 2019 World Cup Sri Lanka vs India live cricket Streaming Online?

You can watch Sri Lanka vs India live cricket streaming online on Hotstar in India.

Where will the 2019 World Cup Match 44, Sri Lanka vs India be played?

The 2019 World Cup Match 44, Sri Lanka vs India will be played at Headingley, Leeds .

When is 2019 World Cup Match 44, Sri Lanka vs India?

The 2019 World Cup Match 44, Sri Lanka vs India will be played on July 6 (Saturday).

Where can I check the online live updates of the 2019 World Cup Match 44, Sri Lanka vs India?

You can follow Live updates and Live Score of SL vs IND, Ball-by-Ball Commentary on www.Indiatvnews.com. You can watch live cricket match on Hotstar.

What time does the live coverage of the 2019 World Cup Match 44 Sri Lanka vs India start?

The 2019 World Cup Match 44 Sri Lanka vs India will start at 03:00 PM IST on July 6.

What are the Playing XI for Sri Lanka vs India World Cup Match 44?

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Kusal Perera (WK), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kasun Rajitha, Lasith Malinga, Thisara Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Jeevan Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana

India: Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (WK), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Agarwal