Sri Lanka vs India, Live Updates, 2019 World Cup: India aim for top spot against depleted Lanka

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 44 of World Cup 2019 between India and Sri Lanka live from Headingley, Leeds. A wobbly middle order has been a cause of concern despite the winning run and India would be desperate for the likes of MS Dhoni to find some form ahead of the semifinal when they take on Sri Lanka in their last preliminary World Cup clash on Saturday. Already assured of the second spot and a last-four spot, a win against Sri Lanka can take Virat Kohli 's men to the top of the points table provided Australia lose their final game against the already ousted South Africa.

Brief preview: The game between in-form India and the out-of-form Sri Lanka at the Headingley Cricket Ground on Saturday might be a dead rubber of sorts on paper, but a lot is at stake if one digs in deep. While India can keep chances of finishing the group stages of the 2019 World Cup as the top placed team alive, for Lanka it will be all about bowing out with a win against one of the tournament favourites. [Read full preview here]