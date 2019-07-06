2019 World Cup: MS Dhoni gives an update on his retirement plans ahead of Sri Lanka clash

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES MS Dhoni gives an update on his retirement plans ahead of Sri Lanka clash

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's retirement from international cricket has been a long debated topic in India and among cricket lovers around the world. And, on Friday, a day before India's last 2019 World Cup group game against Sri Lanka, he decided to provide an update.

According to a report carried out by news channel ABP News, a reporter asked Dhoni himself with the retirement question and Dhoni answered that he doesn't know when he will walk away from international cricket.

"I don't know when I will retire. But a lot of people want me to retire before tomorrow's game," Dhoni told ABP News.

Speculation regarding Dhoni's retirement went through the roof when a PTI report suggested that the last game of the World Cup will be Dhoni's last ever in international cricket.

"You never know with MS Dhoni. But it is unlikely that he will continue to play for India after this World Cup. But since his decisions to quit captaincy from the three formats have been taken so suddenly, it is very difficult to predict at the moment," a senior BCCI official told on condition of anonymity.

The report added that with India qualifying for the semi-finals at the World Cup, neither the team management nor the BCCI wants to talk about sensitive issue.

Interestingly, prior to the game against Sri Lanka on Saturday at Leeds, Sri Lanka legend Lasith Malinga also spoke about Dhoni's future.

"I think MS (Dhoni) should play for another one or two years. He is the best finisher in the last 10 years. I don't think anyone can beat him in future. He has to give his experience and situation handling to all the young players. They (India) have good experience in past captain MS Dhoni. I think that's why they are a successful team. I think they are good enough to beat any team in this competition," Malinga told ANI.

However, no announcement is going to take place during the World Cup even if MSD decides to hang up his boots.

Dhoni will next be seen in action against Sri Lanka on Saturday when India play their last group game and hope to finish the league stages on top at Headingley, Leeds.