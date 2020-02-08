Image Source : INDIA TV Live Streaming Cricket, Bushfire Bash Ponting XI vs Gilchrist XI: Watch live match online on Sony LIV

When is Bushfire Bash Ponting XI vs Gilchrist XI Cricket Match?

Former cricketers will come out of retirement on Sunday to play a charity game at the Junction Oval in Melbourne to aid the Australian bushfire relief. Former Aussie cricketers and legends of the game, Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist will captain the two teams and Sachin Tendulkar and Tim Paine will coach either side, respectively. The match will raise money for the victims of the bushfire incident that hurt Australia since September last year, killing almost 33 people. Here are the details of When and Where to Bushfire Bash Ponting XI vs Gilchrist XI live streaming, Bushfire Bash Ponting XI vs Gilchrist XI Live match, how to watch Bushfire Bash Ponting XI vs Gilchrist XI live match online, Sony LIV Bushfire Bash Ponting XI vs Gilchrist XI live streaming, Sony Six Sony Ten live match, live cricket streaming. Follow all the live updates for live cricket match Bushfire Bash Ponting XI vs Gilchrist XI and scores of Bushfire Bash Ponting XI vs Gilchrist XI live cricket match here at IndiaTV.com of the Bushfire Bash Ponting XI vs Gilchrist XI live from Melbourne.

Bushfire Bash Ponting XI vs Gilchrist XI will be played on February 9 (Sunday).

When will Bushfire Bash Ponting XI vs Gilchrist XI match start?

Bushfire Bash Ponting XI vs Gilchrist XI live cricket match will start at 09.45 AM.

Where is Bushfire Bash Ponting XI vs Gilchrist XI match being played?

Bushfire Bash Ponting XI vs Gilchrist XI is being played at Junction Oval in Melbourne.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket Bushfire Bash Ponting XI vs Gilchrist XI match Today?

You can watch Bushfire Bash Ponting XI vs Gilchrist XI live cricket streaming match on Sony LIV in India.

Where can you watch Bushfire Bash Ponting XI vs Gilchrist XI Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch Bushfire Bash Ponting XI vs Gilchrist XI on Sony Six and Sony Ten.

What are the Playing XIs for Bushfire Bash Ponting XI vs Gilchrist XI?

Gilchrist XI Squad: Shane Watson, Brad Hodge, Adam Gilchrist(w/c), Andrew Symonds, Yuvraj Singh, Alex Blackwell, Peter Siddle, Courtney Walsh, Fawad Ahmed, Nick Riewoldt, Cameron Smith

Ponting XI Squad: Ricky Ponting(c), Justin Langer, Elyse Villani, Phoebe Litchfield, Brian Lara, Matthew Hayden, Brad Haddin(w), Daniel Christian, Luke Hodge, Wasim Akram, Brett Lee