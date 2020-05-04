Let’s see if you can better this: David Warner challenges newcomer Aaron Finch on TikTok

Image Source : GETTY Aaron Finch and David Warner

With coronavirus halting all sports events across the globe with events like Olympics and French Open getting postponed and while Wimbledon got cancelled, sportspersons are using various methods to keep themselves and the fans engaged through these tough times. While some have resorted to social media, having Q&A sessions with fans, Australian cricketer, and Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner is slowly becoming a TikTok star.

Warner has been fairly regular with his TikTok videos which he shares on his Instagram and Twitter accounts with his wife Candice and daughters joining in as well.

And on Monday, he decided to challenge his teammate Aaron Finch, who has newly joined TikTok.

Sharing a new video on Monday, Warner captioned it as, "Let’s see if you can better this @aaronfinch5 lol thoughts??"

Warner had even told Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate Jonny Bairstow that he might consider a career in Bollywood when he retires from cricket.

Finch, on the other hand, shared his first TikTok video on Monday with the caption, "First TikTok, clearly the star of the show @_amyfinch #stoptakingmychips #quarantinelife"

Reacting to Warner's new found love, teammate Pat Cummins, in conversation with his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, said, "You are enjoying them are you? You won't see me doing that but good on him. He's always high energy and he does have a funny side to himself, so I think you have seen it coming out in the few videos."

