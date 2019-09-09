Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews among 10 players opting out of Pakistan tour

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES A total of ten Sri Lankan players have opted out for the tour to Pakistan, which is scheduled to begin on September 27.

Following a meeting organized by Sri Lanka Cricket with the players of the senior cricket team, ten players have decided to opt-out of the side's upcoming tour to Pakistan. Senior cricketers like Lasith Malinga, Dimuth Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal have decided to not tour Pakistan for the three-match T20I and ODI series.

Sri Lanka Cricket issued a statement confirming the decision of the cricketers.

"Sri Lanka Cricket today held a meeting with players, who were chosen as part of a preliminary squad to select the team, which will be touring Pakistan to play 03 ODIs and 03 T20i matches, starting from 27th September to 09th October, 2019.

"Former Sri Lanka Air Force Commander, Marshal Air Roshan Goonetileke, who is the Chief Security Advisor of the SLC, briefed the players about the security situation in Pakistan and the security arrangements PCB plans on implementing during Sri Lanka team’s tour of that country, whilst Chairman of the National Selection Panel Mr. Asantha De Mel, explained about the selection policy for future tours.

“He said, players will be given the freedom to decide on either taking part or not in the forthcoming Pakistan tour. Accordingly, the following players chose to stay away from the upcoming Pakistan series - Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Janith Perera, Dhananjaya De Silva, Thisara Perera, Akila Dhananjaya, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Suranga Lakmal, Dinesh Chandimal, Dimuth Karunaratne.”

The statement also mentions that Kusal Mendis will not be a part of the tour due to injury.

Earlier, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) expressed its worry over the Sri Lankan cricketers' refusal to travel to the country.

"Technically it is an internal matter of the Sri Lankan board so we can’t comment on it," an official source of the PCB said, according to PTI.

"But the bottom line is that the tour is on from 25th September and we are making all preparations to host them in Karachi and Lahore."