Kings XI Punjab release schedule for IPL 2020, to begin campaign against Delhi Capitals

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Kings XI Punjab announced their schedule for the upcoming season of the IPL on their official social media profiles.

The 2020 season of the Indian Premier League will begin on March 29 as defending champions Mumbai Indians host Chennai Super Kings in a heavyweight clash at the Wankhede Stadium. While the schedule for the league phase is out, the dates and venues for the play-offs are yet to be released.

Kings XI Punjab, meanwhile, announced their full schedule of the league phase on their official Twitter handles.

The franchise will kickstart its campaign in the IPL 2020 against Delhi Capitals on March 30, which will also be the second match of the tournament. The side will take on the Capitals in Delhi.

KXIP's first home game will be against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 4.

The IPL has done away with the double-headers on Saturday - meaning only Sundays will see an afternoon fixture in the tournament. KXIP will play in two afternoon games - against Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 3, and Sunrisers in the reverse fixture on May 12.

Kings XI Punjab is one of the only three teams (the others being Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore) who are yet to lift the IPL title.

Here's Kings XI Punjab's full schedule:

March 30, Monday: Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab - 8:00 PM in Delhi

April 4, Saturday: Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 8:00 PM in Mohali

April 8, Wednesday: Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians - 8:00 PM in Mohali

April 11, Saturday: Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab - 8:00 PM in Chennai

April 14, Tuesday: Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 8:00 PM in Mohali

April 17, Friday: Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings - 8:00 PM in Mohali

April 20, Monday: Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab - 8:00 PM in Mumbai

April 23, Thursday: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab - 8:00 PM in Kolkata

April 26, Sunday: Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 4:00 PM in Mohali

April 29, Wednesday: Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab - 8:00 PM in Jaipur

May 3, Sunday: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab - 4:00 PM in Bengaluru

May 8, Friday: Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals - 8:00 PM in Mohali

May 12, Tuesday: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab - 8:00 PM in Hyderabad

May 16, Saturday: Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals - 8:00 PM in Mohali