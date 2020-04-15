Kind of players who joined CSK from first season onwards are legends of world cricket: Murali Vijay

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Murali Vijay

Veteran Indian batsman Murali Vijay on Wednesday, hailing IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings as a 'special team' added that players who were part of the side since the inaugural season in 2008 are all legends of world cricket.

Vijay was part of CSK from 2009 till 2013 before rejoining them again in 2018.

"CSK is a very very special team. The kind of players, who came aboard right from the first auction, you name it, they are legends of world cricket," Vijay said. "It was a great honour for us youngsters to step into the dressing room and rub shoulders with some of the legends. ou get to learn a lot of things by watching them and being around them."

Vijay has been part of CSK's three IPL winning campaigns, scoring 2173 runs in 86 innings at 26.50. He is in fact the fourth-highest run getter in CSK after Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni and Mike Hussey.

"Twenty20 was a new format in 2008/09, and I guess my game was suited for white ball cricket when I started. I kind of enjoyed it when the opportunity came to me. I was ready up and going," he said.

"The team atmosphere was such that you want to contribute because everyone plays with such energy and intensity. The competition was very high."

