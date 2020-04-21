Image Source : TWITTER Kapil Dev shaves head amid lockdown, fans compare him to 'Bond villain'

Former India captain Kapil Dev shaved his head amid the COVID-19 lockdown to sport a new bald look. Legendary all-rounder new look was revealed on Twitter where he is seen posing with a shaved head. Kapil also sported the classic salt and pepper look with his beard, as he was seen wearing a black blazer and sunglass to look more dapper.

Fans on social media were impressed with Kapil's new look and started comparing him to next Bond villain (James Bond is UK based spy movie series), Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and South Film industry's superstar Rajnikanth.

Is this Kapil Dev or a James Bond villain — Irish Maths (@mathsirish) April 20, 2020

Kapil Dev as Kattapa😅 pic.twitter.com/3EPFmYmvKg — Billgates Billu (@BillgatesBillu) April 20, 2020

In fact Ranveers Singh looks more Kapil Dev than Kapil Dev https://t.co/e514jsYAlQ — ˢᵃᶦⁿᵗ ᵇᵒjᵃᶜᵏ (formerly Pablo) (@ThBuckStopsHere) April 21, 2020

Kapil had previously urged countrymen to stay indoors during the lockdown which according to him has become the "lifeline for mankind" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Kapil, during the lockdown which has been imposed to stop the spread of novel coronavirus, people should stay at home as that is the least they can do to combat the disease which has claimed thousands of lives across the world.

Earlier, batting legend Sachin Tendulkar had also posted about his new hairdo on Instagram recently. Tendulkar was seen cutting his own hairs in the photo.

"From playing square cuts to doing my own hair cuts, have always enjoyed doing different things. How's my new hairdo looking @aalimhakim & @nandan_v_naik?' Sachin captioned the image where he is trying to cut his own hair with a trimmer.

Recently, Kapil slammed Shoaib Akhtar's idea of India vs Pakistan ODI match to raise funds for the COVID-19 pandemic, saying "India doesn't need the money" and it is not worth risking lives for a cricket match.

"He is entitled to his opinion but we don't need to raise the money. We have enough. For us, what is important right now is that how our authorities work together to deal with this crisis. I am still seeing a lot of blame game on television from the politicians and that needs to stop," Dev told PTI.

