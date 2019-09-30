Monday, September 30, 2019
     
Kamlesh Nagarkoti returns to Indian team for Emerging Asia Cup after 19-month injury layoff

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: September 30, 2019 18:12 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Indian youngster Kamlesh Nagarkoti made a return to the Indian team for the Emerging Asia Cup after stress fractures in the knee and lower back kept him on the sidelines for 19 months.

Young pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti on Monday returned to the Indian team for the upcoming Emerging Asia Cup after a 19-month injury layoff.

The pacer, who excelled in India's triumphant campaign at the U-19 World Cup in New Zealand last year, has been constantly monitored by experts at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, where he underwent rehab following stress fractures in his lower back, heel and ankle.

The 19-year-old, who picked the first-ever hat-trick for Rajasthan in List A cricket, last played a competitive game during the Vijay Hazare Trophy last year.

Nagarkoti, who formed a fine combination with fellow pacer Shivam Mavi during the World Cup, is one of the notable names in the squad announced after a meeting of the junior selection committee in Mumbai.

The tournament is scheduled to be held in Bangladesh in November.

Squad for Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Vinayak Gupta (NCA), Aryan Juyal (UPCA), B.R. Sharath (C & WK) (KSCA), Chinmay Sutar (MCA), Yash Rathod (VCA), Arman Jaffer (MCA), Sanveer Singh (PCA), Kamlesh Nagarkoti (Team Rajasthan), Hrithik Shokeen (DDCA), S.A. Desai (GCA), Arshdeep Singh (PCA), S.R. Dubey (VCA), Kumar Suraj (JSCA), P. Rekhade (VCA), Kuldip Yadav (DDCA).

