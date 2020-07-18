Jofra Archer fined, given written warning by ECB for breaching bio-secure protocols ahead of Manchester Test

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Archer was dropped from the England squad ahead of the toss in Manchester on Thursday

England pacer Jofra Archer has been fined and given a written warning by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Saturday for breaching the bio-secure protocols ahead of the second Test against West Indies in Manchester.

Archer had made an unauthorised trip to his home in Brighton after the first Test at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Archer was dropped from the England squad ahead of the toss in Manchester on Thursday and is currently in isolation. He is expected to join the group on Tuesday given that he tests negative from the two COVID-19 tests he will have as directed by ECB.

A statement from the ECB statement read: "Following a disciplinary hearing held on Friday evening, 17 July, England cricketer Jofra Archer has been fined an undisclosed amount and received an official written warning after admitting to breaching the team's bio-secure protocols on Monday 13 July when he made an unauthorised visit to his home in Hove.

"Archer was withdrawn from England's second Test squad against West Indies at Emirates Old Trafford and is commencing five days of isolation at the venue.

"He will undergo two COVID-19 tests in this period, which have to test negative before his self-isolation period is lifted. He is due to rejoin the rest of the squad on Tuesday 21 July.

"The hearing was chaired by Ashley Giles, Managing Director, England Men's Cricket and included Archer's agent and a representative from the Professional Cricketers' Association."

The third Test will begin next Friday at the Old Trafford Cricket ground in Manchester.

Archer had apologised after being dropped and admitted that his actions had put the health and safety of the teammates in danger.

Archer said: "I am extremely sorry for what I have done. I have put, not only myself, but the whole team and management in danger.

"I fully accept the consequences of my actions, and I want to sincerely apologise to everyone in the bio-secure bubble.

"It deeply pains me to be missing the Test match, especially with the series poised. I feel like I have let both teams down, and again I am sorry."

Following the strict rules amid the coronavirus concerns, the two teams have been staying in two separate bio-secure bubbles - Old Trafford and Ageas Bowl.

