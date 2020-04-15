IPL will set the tone for hectic cricket season before World T20, reckons VVS Laxman

Image Source : FACEBOOK File image of VVS Laxman

The fate of IPL 2020 stands on thin ice after a call for an extension of the coronavirus lockdown in India until May 3. The 13th season was suspended until April 15, but with the lockdown period extended, reports have emerged that IPL has been suspended indefinitely. But former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman feels that IPL 2020 can act as a preparatory tournament for cricketers to gear up for the hectic season ahead, especially ahead of the World T20 in Australia.

Speaking on Star Sports 1 show Cricket Connected, Laxman said, "I think some of the cricket boards will be encouraging the fact that IPL is a big tournament, and everyone acknowledges that. And just before the World Cup it will set the tone for a hectic cricket season. But I just hope that everything is normal, and no one is in danger. And once that happens, I am sure the IPL should kick off the cricket calendar."

Earlier, former England captain Michael Vaughan called for the same - an IPL before World T20.

Taking to Twitter, Vaughan said: "Here''s a thought .. The IPL is played for the 5 weeks leading up to the T20 World Cup in Oz .. all players use it as the great warm up for the WC .. then the WC happens .. So important for the game that the IPL takes place but also the WC."

The fate of IPL 2020 is yet to be official known from the BCCI, expected to be out later this week after a meeting of the IPL Governing Council.

