IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab pledge donation to combat coronavirus

T Kings XI Punjab on Tuesday pledged to contribute to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) to fight coronavirus pandemic.

The Indian Premier League franchise also urged everyone to support Prime Minister's initiative.

PM Narendra Modi on March 28 had created the PM-CARES Fund and appealed to the countrymen to show their support for the cause.

"Acknowledging the Hon'ble Prime Minister's call, Kings XI Punjab has pledged its contribution to the #PMCARES fund in this fight against #COVID19. #SaddeFans, play your part and support this initiative! Smiling face with smiling eyes," the club official handle tweeted.

The 2020 IPL season has been postponed till April 15 due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Earlier, KXIP co-owner Ness Wadia says if IPL doesn't happen, so be it as humanity comes first.

"...humanity first, everything else comes second. The situation has not improved so there is no point in even talking about it. If IPL doesn't happen so be it," Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia told PTI.

"I can't even think about the IPL at this point. It is irrelevant along with everything else. The only thing thing which is relevant is in what we are living in and it is a world war three situation where we are fighting to help so many people," Wadia said.

"The government has taken decisive steps. We often criticise the government but for the proactive steps they have taken we should applaud them. A country as big as India has suspended all flights. That is a very massive and positive step," he added.