IPL 2020: Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa among 10 players released by KKR; Siddesh Lad traded in

Kolkata Knight Riders have released a total of 10 players including Chris Lynn and Robin Uthappa ahead of the auction for the impending 2020 season of Indian Premier League (IPL). The two-time champions have retained 13 players and traded in just one - Siddesh Lad from Mumbai Indians.

RELEASED: Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Piyush Chawla, Joe Denly, Yarra Prithviraj, Nikhik Naik, KC Cariappa, Matthew Kelly, Shrikant Mundhe and Carlos Brathwaite.

RETAINED: Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Harry Gurney, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi.

Uthappa had joined KKR in 2014 and had won the Orange Cap the very same year with his tally of 660 runs in the team's victorious run. He will be joined by Lynn who is the side's top earner (INR 9.6 crore). Kolkata now have INR 35.26 crore left in their purse with 11 slots available out of which four will be for overseas players.

Talking about Lad, he had made his IPL debut last season in the match against Kings XI Punjab where he had replaced an injured Rohit Sharma. He scored 15 runs in that match which included a six off the first ball. Overall, he featured in 38 T20 games scoring 628 runs at an average of 25 with three fifties.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have released as many as 12 players including Dale Steyn and Shimron Hetmyer. The move left them with just two foreign players - AB de Villiers and Moeen Ali. Rajasthan Royals have released 11 players.