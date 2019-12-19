IPL 2020: Full squad of Kings XI Punjab

Image Source : TWITTER/LIONSDENKXIP Kings XI Punjab bought a total of 9 players from the IPL 2020 auction with their total spend being INR 26.2 Cr in Kolkata.

The mini auction ahead of the Indian Premier League [IPL] 2020 is over and Kings XI Punjab have shored up their bowling primarily in the auction. The 2014 finalists have managed to buy 9 players for a total of INR 26.2 crore in Kolkata, where the auction took place for the first time on Thursday.

Punjab let go of Ravichandran Ashwin to Delhi Capitals. Ashwin captained the Punjab franchise over the last two seasons but only controversies and poor results meant that the marriage didn't last long. On Thurday, KXIP named opener KL Rahul as their captain for next season of Indian premier League

Going into the auction, the Mohali franchise lacked in the bowling department with Mohammed Shami and Hardus Viljoen being the only primary pacers. They addressed the issue by getting in Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Jordan and Ishan Porel for a total of 11.7 crore. R Ashwin's departure was also addressed by getting Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham via trade.

The Kings also added a little firepower to an already explosive batting line up by buying Glenn Maxwell for INR 10.75 Cr.

Before the auction, KXIP also appointed former India captain and coach Anil Kumble as the Director of Cricket Operations and Head Coach of Kings XI Punjab. He replaced New Zealand's Mike Hesson as the coach.

In IPL 2019, Punjab finished at the sixth spot after registering six wins and ending with 12 points at the end of the league stage.

PLAYERS RETAINED:

KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar and Murugan Ashwin.

PLAYERS TRADED:

Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham

PLAYERS RELEASED:

Varun Chakravarthy, Andrew Tye, Sam Curran, Simran Singh, David Miller, Moises Henriques and Agnivesh Ayachi.

PLAYERS BOUGHT:

Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Prabhsimran Singh, Deepak Hooda, James Neesham, Tajinder Dhillon, Ishan Porel

FULL SQUAD:

KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar and Murugan Ashwin, Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Prabhsimran Singh, Deepak Hooda, James Neesham, Tajinder Dhillon, Ishan Porel, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham