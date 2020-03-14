IPL 2020 has to be truncated, confirms BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020 to be truncated over delay: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League is set to be truncated, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly told the reporters following the Governing Council Meeting on Saturday.

Asked if the cash-rich event could be a curtailed one, Ganguly said, "It will happen, because if it is April 15, then, in any case, 15 days are gone, it has to be truncated. How truncated, how many games, I can't say at the moment."

"We are monitoring the situation and it will be reassessed every week. As much as we want to host IPL, we are also concerned about safety of the people," he added.

Ganguly's indication that the IPL 2020 would be shortened comes a day after the tournament was suspended till April 15 due to the deadly outbreak of the COVID-19.

The decision to postpone the IPL was made after rising concerns among the state governments, as well as the centre, over the hosting of the tournament.

A truncated tournament means that the schedule of the IPL is likely to be redrawn.

Earlier, the BCCI also announced the suspension of all the domestic tournaments in the remaining cricket season. On Friday, India's ODI series against South Africa was also called off due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The deadly disease has had a worldwide impact on sporting events, with action major football leagues in England, Spain, Germany and Italy being suspended.