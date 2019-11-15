IPL 2020: Million-Dollar Morris released as Delhi Capitals retain only 3 foreign players

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Delhi Capitals have retained only three foreign players ahead of the IPL 2020 auctions.

Delhi Capitals have released 9 players ahead of the auctions for IPL 2020. After acquiring the services of Ravichandran Ashwin from Kings XI Punjab and Ajinkya Rahane from Rajasthan Royals, the Delhi franchise announced the final list of players which are released for the next edition of the tournament. Earlier, Trent Boult left the Capitals for Mumbai Indians.

Hanuma Vihari, Jalaj Saxena, Manjot Kalra, Ankush Bains and Bandaru Aiyappa are the Indian players which have been released by the franchise. Among the foreign players, Delhi Capitals have parted ways with Chris Morris, Colin Ingram and Colin Munro.

"At Delhi Capitals, we have always believed that the core of the team has to include Indian players. The last few years we have had a lot of youngsters who have added a lot of exuberance, and last year we were successful in bringing in some experienced players like Shikhar Dhawan and Ishant Sharma," the CEO of Delhi Capitals, Dhiraj Malhotra said.

"This year also we have added two highly experienced and seasoned performers in R Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane. Both are match winners, and have years of experience at this level. We do believe that we have retained players who make our side a very formidable one going into the next season, and we will only get stronger and better from hereon."

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada, West Indies' Keemo Paul and Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane continue to be a part of Delhi's squad.

Full squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane