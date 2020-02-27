IPL 2020: David Warner replaces Kane Williamson as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain

Image Source : BCCI David Warner replaces Kane Williamson as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain

David Warner has once again been made the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad after Kane Williamson led the Hyderabad franchise for the last two seasons in the Indian Premier League. SRH posted a video of Warner on their facebook page, where he expressed his happiness at leading the Sunrisers once again.

The Australian said that he is thrille to be leading the Sunrisers again and is extremely grateful for the opportunity once again.

"I'm thrilled to be given the captaincy for this coming IPL in 2020. I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity once again to lead the team," Warner said.

Warner also thanked Kane Williamson and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who led the team in his absence in 2018 and also in last year's IPL.

"I'd obviously thank Kane [Williamson] and Bhuvi [Bhuvneshwar Kumar] for the way you guys led throughout the last couple of years. You guvs have done an outstanding job and I'd be leaning on you guys for support and your insight to the game as well," Warner said.

"And to the management, thank you very much for once again giving me this opportunity and I'll be doing my very, very best in trying to lead us to lifting that IPL trophy once again."

"And, Sunrisers fans... looking forward to seeing you guys outside the fortress," Warner added.

Warner missed the 2018 season due to a ban imposed on him by Cricket Australia for his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal in Cape Town and was subsequently banned from the IPL as well.

But, he returned strong last season and scored 692 runs from 12 matches at an average of 69.20. He scored one century and 8 fifties and was playing at a strike-rate of 143.86.

Under Warner, Sunrisers also won the 2016 IPL title.