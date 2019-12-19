Image Source : AP Shimron Hetmyer

Less than a week after his sensational and match-winning 139 against Team India in the ODI series opener, swashbuckling West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer joined the million-dollar club at the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 Auction in Kolkata on Thursday. He was roped in by Delhi Capitals for INR 7.75 crores at the end of an intense bidding war.

Released by Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of IPL 2020 Auction owing to a poor return last season, Hetmyer entered the process at a base price of INR 50 Lakhs. Rajasthan Royals opened the bidding war at the base price before Kolkata Knight Riders took it to INR 55 lakhs before the former's bid helps Hetmyer breach the INR 1-crore mark. Delhi made it 1.5 and the 2.2 crores hoping to fit in the Windies batsman alongside Rishabh Pant in the middle-order lineup. In the end, it was the Capitals who emerged victoriously in the process roping in Hetmyer for INR 7.75 crores.

Soon after he was roped in, Delhi Capitals shared a video of the Windies player where he is seen saying, "Off to Delhi".

2019 was his debut season where he scored just 90 runs in five matches at 18 an average with just one half-century.

Among the other buys, Delhi had earlier roped in Australia's Alex Carey for INR 2.40 crores, England all-rounder Chris Woakes INR 1.5 crores , Jason Roy for INR 1.5 crores.