Watch: Virat Kohli takes incredible catch to dismiss Shimron Hetmyer

Image Source : BCCI.TV Indian captain Virat Kohli made a superhuman effort on the boundary line to dismiss Shimon Hetmyer.

Indian captain Virat Kohli took an incredible catch on the boundary line to dismiss a dangerous-looking Shimron Hetmyer during the second T20I against West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram. Kohli ran from the long-on boundary to catch the ball almost at the front of the sight-screen.

On the day when India's fielding efforts had been underwhelming (Washington Sundar and Rishabh Pant dropped relatively easy catches early in the innings), Virat Kohli's superhuman effort came as some respite for the Indian dugout.

Shimron Hetmyer was dismissed on 23 off 14 deliveries.

Watch:

Earlier, Shivam Dube justified his promotion in batting order in the second T20I with a smashing half-century but it was struggle for the other Indian batsmen as West Indies restricted the hosts to 170 for 7.

Despite Dube's 54 off 30 balls, which had four huge sixes apart from three fours, India didn't get the required momentum during the death overs on a track where Caribbean seamers used a lot of back of length slower deliveries along with well disguised short balls.