Image Source : AP IMAGE India vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 4: Kohli-Rahane look to dominate Windies

India vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 4: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs West Indies 1st Test match, Day 4 from Antigua. Half-centuries to captain Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane helped India build a 260-run lead and seize control on the third day of the opening test against the West Indies on Saturday. After bowling the hosts out for 222 before lunch, India set about extending its 75-run first-innings lead but lost top-order wickets at regular intervals to stall its momentum. Spinner Roston Chase (2-69) snared both openers, having Mayank Agarwal trapped lbw for 16 before bowling KL Rahul for 38. In the next over, Kemar Roach bowled Cheteshwar Pujara for 25 to reduce India to 81-3 in the 31st over. (LIVE MATCH SCORECARD)

