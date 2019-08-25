India vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 4: Kohli-Rahane look to dominate Windies

Sunday, August 25, 2019
     
India vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 4: Here you can get all the live score and updates of IND vs WI live match and ball-by-ball commentary from Antigua.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 25, 2019 17:43 IST
India vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 4: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs West Indies 1st Test match, Day 4 from Antigua. Half-centuries to captain Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane helped India build a 260-run lead and seize control on the third day of the opening test against the West Indies on Saturday. After bowling the hosts out for 222 before lunch, India set about extending its 75-run first-innings lead but lost top-order wickets at regular intervals to stall its momentum. Spinner Roston Chase (2-69) snared both openers, having Mayank Agarwal trapped lbw for 16 before bowling KL Rahul for 38. In the next over, Kemar Roach bowled Cheteshwar Pujara for 25 to reduce India to 81-3 in the 31st over. (LIVE MATCH SCORECARD)

Brief Day 3 report: Ajinkya Rahane hit back-to-back half-centuries while skipper Virat Kohli too made a well-made fifty as India took control of the first cricket Test against the West Indies here. After a career-defining 81 in the first innings, Rahane remained unbeaten on 53 while Kohli was batting on 51 as India reached 185 for three at stumps on the third day of the match on Saturday. The visitors now enjoy an overall lead of 260 runs with seven wickets in hand and two full days play remaining. (Read full day 3 report)

