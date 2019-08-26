India vs West Indies: Jasprit Bumrah creates stunning Asian record after five-wicket haul in 2nd innings

Image Source : AP Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah took five wickets, conceding only 7 runs in eight overs, and set an incredible Asian record in only his 11th Test match.

After Ben Stokes' incredible innings had only just sunk in, Jasprit Bumrah pulled out a terrific performance to dismantle hosts West Indies. The premium Indian fast bowler registered a stunning five-wicket haul, during which he conceded only seven runs in 8 overs, and bowled four maidens. The Indian team eventually registered its biggest overseas Test win in history.

While this was his fourth five-wicket haul in Test matches, Bumrah also created a stunning Asian record when he dismissed captain Jason Holder for his fifth wicket of the innings.

Bumrah creates Asian record

Jasprit Bumrah became the first player from the continent to take five wickets in a Test innings in South Africa, England, Australia and West Indies. A gentle reminder - this was Bumrah's only 11th Test match.

Bumrah began the carnage by dismissing Kraigg Brathwaite in his very first over, and followed it by uprooting John Campbell's stumps to remove both the openers inside the first four overs.

The pacer swung the ball both ways to torment the home batsmen, and left the likes of Darren Bravo and Shai Hope in utter shock when he uprooted their stumps to steer India closer to victory.

Bumrah claimed his fifth wicket with a yorker, as he castled Jason Holder's off-stump with a late outswinger. "Dale Steyn would have been proud of that," said an impressed Graeme Swann on the commentary.