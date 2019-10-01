1st Test: Rohit Sharma at the top, Wriddhiman Saha to keep as India go with 2 spinners

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES/@BCCI Rohit Sharma at the top, Wriddhiman Saha to keep as India go with 2 spinners

Team India announced their playing XI for the first Test against South Africa, starting on Wednesday at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

Following the confirmations fro captain Virat Kohli at the pre-game press conference on Tuesday, the official Twitter handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the 11 for the first Test.

Barring the major surprise of Wriddhiman Saha returning, the hosts have decided to go with a settle 11 with four bowlers in the form of two spinner and pacers each.

"Saha is fit and fine to go. He is going to start the series for us. His keeping credentials are for everyone to see. He has done well with the bat whenever he has got a chance," said Kohli on the eve of the first Test.

"It was unfortunate that he was out with an injury. According to me he is the best keeper the world. With these conditions, he starts for us.

"Saha was always the one we would back as a pure keeper in Test cricket. He has done well under pressure situations in the past for us, so it was just about finding the right opportunity and the moment to bring him back in.

"And you need to be wary in a team environment where you understand when to bring a player back and when to give another guy more opportunities" he reasoned.

"I felt for now, it's the right time for Saha to come back and get in to his zone," said Kohli.

Ravichandran Ashwin is set to return to the XI after missing the two games in West Indies and will be the second spinner along with Ravindra Jadeja while Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami are the only two pacers in the side.

"Wherever the conditions provide us to go with two spinners, Ash is always going to be a threat and in home conditions with his batting and the way he bowls as well he is always going to be starting with Jadeja. That was a no brainer for us," Kohli said.

Kohli also confirmed that Rohit Sharma will be given the long rope and he will open the innings along with Mayank Agarwal after good performances from Hanuma Vihari and Ajinkya Rahane against West Indies confirmed their spots in the side.

"If he does that (succeeds in the opening role), then our batting order at the top becomes more lethal. It is difficult to have a player like that to not start every time," said Kohli.

"...if he comes into his own then the whole batting order looks a completely different batting order anywhere in the world," added the skipper.

"We are not looking to rush him. There is a different pattern you follow in India and different abroad. Opening is a spot where you have to give a player space to understand his own game.

"He will be given space to find his game and come into his own," the 30-year-old added when asked if the management is thinking of giving Rohit at least five to six Tests.

India playing XI for Visakhapatnam Test:

Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Ishant Sharma, Md Shami