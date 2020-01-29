3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma reacts to his stunning performance in Super Over against New Zealand

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohit Sharma was the star of the match for India, as he guided the side to a thrilling Super Over victory in Hamilton.

India defeated New Zealand in the third T20 International via Super Over to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series here on Wednesday.

India posted a competitive 179 for five at Seddon Park after being sent into bat. Opener Rohit Sharma top-scored for India with a 65-run knock while skipper Virat Kohli contributed 38 runs in team's total.

With 10 required to win off the final two deliveries in the Super Over, Rohit slammed two sixes off Tim Southee to guide India to a thrilling victory.

The Indian vice-captain was adjudged the Man of the Match, and in the presentation ceremony, talked about his performance.

"(I had) never done that before (batting in Super Over)," Rohit said. "I didn't know what to expect, whether to go from the first ball or wait for a while. I just wanted to stay still and then try my best (on the last two sixes).

"Good performance with the bat, disappointed at having thrown my wicket away though."

Rohit had scored 7 and 8 in the first two matches of the series respectively, but responded brilliantly with a 65 in the third game. He said that the main players need to 'step up' in the important games such as these.

"I hadn't got runs in the first two games, wanted to do well today. We knew we would win the series today if we win the match - in important games, the main players need to step up," said Rohit.

India have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. The fourth T20I will be played on January 31 in Wellington.