2nd Test: Prithvi Shaw ready to play in Christchurch, confirms Ravi Shastri

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Prithvi Shaw ready to play in Christchurch, confirms Ravi Shastri

Team India coach Ravi Shastri confirmed that Prithvi Shaw has no injury concerns and he is ready to play in the second Test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, starting on Saturday. Shastri also opened up on the team selection and what goes behind choosing a Ravindra Jadeja or a Ravi Ashwin, a Wriddhiman Saha or Rishabh Pant.

Shaw missed practice on Thursday because of a swelling on his left foot and after a blood Test in the evening, it seems the 20-year-old has recovered from it and ready to play in the second Test.

His form hasn't been the best and Shaw came under some scrutiny after the first Test because of his technique and lack of adjustments to his game in the conditions but Shastri feels the adjustments need to be done by everyone and not just him.

"Prithvi ready to go," Shastri confirmed.

"Everyone has to adapt to these conditions. No two conditions will be the same. The pitch on day one in England or New Zealand will be different to what it is in India in Day 1. So, everyone has to adapt. Why Prithvi? Everyone," he added.

The 57-year-old was also asked about what goes behind the selections of spinners and how the team management chooses between Saha or a Pant. The answer was simple: conditions.

"Ashwin is a world class bowler. There is no doubt about it but we have to make sure we pick the right side for the right conditions and see what a player can bring to the table. I think he has bowled well over the years. If anything, he will be disappointed with the way he has batted. He will want to improve on his batting in the time come."

"You will see how much role a spinner has and how much of a role he will have in the game. If there will be something for him on day four and five. Will the second innings be that important. Do you need him more in the first innings of the game, is his batting going to count, is his fielding goint to count, is his overall fitness going to count. So, those are the areas we look into. Not just for spinners, for fast bowlers the same thing happens."

"We went for Saha in India because there would be a lot of spin and on turning tracks, where there can be uneven bounce, you need an experienced keeper and Saha is one of the best around but when you come to New Zealand, there is not much spin bowling. Emphasis is on the fast bowling and then batting becomes a key factor plus the fact that he is a left-hander and an explosive batsman down the order, that tilts the scales in his favour."

Ashwin and Pant played in the first Test but in the second Test, one could see Jadeja as Shastri said a call on the spinners will be taken tomorrow.