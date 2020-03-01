2nd Test: Jasprit Bumrah shows sign of form against New Zealand in Christchurch

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jasprit Bumrah shows sign of form against New Zealand in Christchurch

Jasprit Bumrah showed the old fire and zeal on Sunday as he returned to form with some fine bowling in New Zealand's first innings in Christchurch. The inswingers, outswingers and bouncers were at full flow as the Black Caps struggled to deal with his swing and pace at the Hagley Oval.

Bumrah got the wickets of Kane Williamson in the first session and then returned in the second session to get the wickets of BJ Watling and Tim Southee in the same over to dent the Kiwis further.

Williamson was the first one to fall after he chased a seam-up delivery released from wide of the crease and Williamson looked to defend it hoping that it will angle back in but it wasn't the case. The ball got a big edge off Williamsons's bat and was caught behind by Rishabh Pant.

Next in line was Watling, who fell right after lunch. He is a batsman who likes to play the waiting game but with 16 balls for no runs, he went for a square drive and it went flywing to Ravindra Jadeja, who took a beautiful low catch to send him packing.

Two balls later, it was a back of a length delivery outside off stump with little movement, Southee went for the back foot punch, only to get a thick edge, which went straight to Pant.

In the end, as New Zealand folded for 235, Bumrah remained with figures of 3/62 from 22 overs.

However, little credit for Bumrah's wickets should also got to Mohammed Shami, who has been brillaint from the other end as well. Shami bowled with pace, swing and bounce to trouble the batsmen throughout day.

Shami got late swing and got the wickets of Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls in the first session to leave them reeling.