India vs England: Sensational Shami overtakes Kapil Dev with maiden five-for

Image Source : AP Mohammed Shami took his first-ever 5-wicket haul in his ODI career against England in the group game of 2019 World Cup.

Two weeks ago, Mohammed Shami was a back-up option in India's bowling attack. However, an injury to Bhuvneshwar Kumar opened the inroads for Shami to make one of the most sensational comebacks in the blue jersey.

In three games, Shami became the highest wicket-taker for India at the 2019 World Cup.

He took his maiden five-wicket haul in the game against England, restricting England's total to 337/7.

His emergence as a partnership-breaker in both the games led skipper Virat Kohli to come back to him when Jonny Bairstow looked set for a huge score. However, he removed the English opener in his very first over of the second spell, and dismissed Eoin Morgan an over later.

The pacer later removed the dangerous Joe Root and Jos Buttler, even as he lost his length in the final overs, bowling many full-tosses while aiming for the yorker. In his final over, Shami dismissed Chris Woakes to take his first five-for.

With 13 wickets in this edition already, Shami is now three ahead of India's second-highest wicket-taker, Yuzvendra Chahal. Earlier, Shami took four-wickets each in the games against Afghanistan and West Indies.

He also became the only second Indian bowler after Chetan Sharma to take a hattrick in the World Cup against Afghanistan. He is also the second bowler to take consecutive 4-wicket hauls in a World Cup after Shahid Afridi.

The Indian pacer also overtook India's legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev in India's all-time list for most wickets in World Cups. When Shami dismissed Chris Woakes in his final over of the game, he scalped his 30th World Cup wicket. Kapil Dev took 28 wickets at the World Cups.

Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath are currently India's highest wicket-takers, with 44 wickets