Thursday, November 07, 2019
     
  India vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I: Rishabh Pant takes sweet revenge after wicketkeeping blunder

India vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I: Rishabh Pant takes sweet revenge after wicketkeeping blunder

Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant's amended his mistake after committing a huge wicketkeeping blunder during the second T20I against Bangladesh.

New Delhi Published on: November 07, 2019 19:51 IST
Image Source : BCCI.TV

Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant's amended his mistake after committing a huge wicketkeeping blunder during the second T20I against Bangladesh.

Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant had a very eventful start to the second T20I against Bangladesh. Initially, his poor outing on the cricket field continued in the second T20I of the ongoing series against Bangladesh when he committed a blunder behind the wickets in the second game at Rajkot. He was criticized for playing a reasonably slow innings in the first T20I in Delhi.

In the sixth over of the Bangladesh innings, Yuzvendra Chahal beat Liton Das in his very first over of the innings. In what looked like an easy chance, Pant committed a blunder as he collected the ball in front of the stumps before dropping the bails.

Incidentally, the delivery was also a no-ball. While Chahal couldn't believe at the turn of events, skipper Rohit Sharma looked irritated with the mistake. Liton Das capitalized on the missed opportunity as he hit two boundaries in the same over, further adding insult to the injury.

The batsman's run of luck continued when, in the next over, he was dropped by Rohit. 

However, he was finally dismissed in the eighth over of the innings when Rishabh Pant made amends to his mistake to run him out. Liton Das scored 29 off 21 deliveries.

Nevertheless, Twitter had a field day again.

Bangladesh are ahead in the three-match series 1-0.

