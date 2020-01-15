David Warner waiting for Virat Kohli's invitation for dinner: 'Got my phone waiting here, Virat'

Image Source : BCCI David Warner waiting for Virat Kohli's invitation for dinner

Australia opener David Warner is a fierce cricketer but also loved by fans and the players alike for his attitude in India. The southpaw on Tuesday also showed his class with a match winning 128 not out as Australia thrashed India by 10 wickets in Mumbai to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series and earned great praise from his captain and Kohli as well.

"He's been unstoppable for quite sometime now. Quite special. Once he gets in, he has so many options to score. Always great to bat with him. Of course, India are a quality team and we expect them to bounce back," said Finch on Warner's demolishing knock.

While Kohli was of the opinion that India outplayed India in all departments.

But, in an old video published by Indian Premier League side Sunrisers Hyderabad, Warner seemed to be in a chatty and candid mood and even said that he's waiting for a dinner invitation from Kohli.

"I'm really looking forward to it and waiting for Virat to invite me over dinner," Warner said.

"Got my phone waiting here, Virat," he added.

Warner also accepted that he had no idea why his daughter randomly said that she is Virat Kohli while batting in their backyard.

The southpaw, however, expressed that India is a tough place to be at and the three-match series will be a competitive one.

"You can play different kind of game, a high tempo game and obviously it's great competition," Warner said.

"You got Virat, Rahul, Rohit. Bumrah is back, the team is going really well," the 33-year-old added.

The second game of the three-match series will be played at Rajkot on Thursday.