Live Cricket Score, India vs Afghanistan, 2019 World Cup, Match 28: India aim to continue unbeaten run

Live Cricket Score, India vs Afghanistan, 2019 World Cup: Follow the live updates for India vs Afghanistan on India TV.

Live Cricket Score, India vs Afghanistan: India will be aiming to give a proper run to its new-look batting unit. Opener Shikhar Dhawan has been uled out of the tournament, leaving KL Rahul to be permanent partner for in-form Rohit Sharma at the top of the order. Sharma has scores of 122 not out, 57 and 140 in three matches thus far, while Virat Kohli - with 177 runs - will be aiming to register his first three-figure score of this tournament. Attacking keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has been drafted into the 15-man squad as cover for Dhawan, but it remains to be seen if he'll be including in the starting XI. Afghanistan will find the going tough against 2011 champion India, one of the pre-tournament favorites. Having lost all five games, the Afghans are still recovering from the hammering against England in Manchester. England tallied 397-6, the highest total of the tournament so far and the sixth-highest ever at a World Cup. Eoin Morgan smashed a world record 17 sixes in his 71-ball 148, posting the fourth-fastest World Cup century in the process. He was particularly harsh against Afghanistan's star legspinner Rashid Khan, who conceded a World Cup-record 110 runs off his bowling. (When and Where to Watch - IND v AFG) (Match Scorecard)

Live Cricket Score, India vs Afghanistan, 2019 World Cup, Match 28: Toss at 3 PM

13.07 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog for India's fifth game of the 2019 World Cup against Afghanistan! We'll be providing all the updates on the game, as and when they come.

