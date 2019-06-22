India vs Afghanistan, 2019 World Cup: Watch IND vs AFG Online on Hotstar Cricket, Star Sports 1, 2 and DD Sports

India vs Afghanistan, 2019 World Cup: Watch ICC World Cup IND vs AFG Online from Southampton on Hotstar Cricket, Star Sports 1, 2 and DD Sports.

India vs Afghanistan, 2019 World Cup

With three wins in four matches (including a no result), Team India will be looking to come out with yet another commanding performance and continue their winning run in the ongoing World Cup when they take on Afghanistan at the Rose Bowl. The Men in Blue have so far been able to put on complete performances in each of their three games against South Africa, Australia and Pakistan. Afghanistan, on the other hand, have just not been unable to recreate the magic they did in the World Cup Qualifiers and Asia Cup last year, and have faced five defeats in as many games so far. They have been below par with both bat and ball and the sloppy fieldwork has also not helped their cause. ( Match Scorecard ) ( IND v AFG: Live Updates

India vs Afghanistan, 2019 World Cup, live from Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton:

Where will the 2019 World Cup Match 28, India vs Afghanistan be played?

The 2019 World Cup Match 28, India vs Afghanistan will be played at Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton.

Where can I check the online live updates of the 2019 World Cup Match 28, India vs Afghanistan?

You can follow Live updates and Live Score of IND vs AFG, Ball-by-Ball Commentary on www.Indiatvnews.com. You can watch live cricket match on Hotstar.

How can you watch the 2019 World Cup India vs Afghanistan live match Streaming Online?

You can watch the 2019 World Cup India vs Afghanistan live match streaming online on Hotstar.

When is 2019 World Cup Match 28, India vs Afghanistan?

The 2019 World Cup Match 28, India vs Afghanistan will be played on June 22 (Saturday).

What time does the live coverage of the 2019 World Cup Match 28 India vs Afghanistan start?

The 2019 World Cup Match 28, India vs Afghanistan will start at 03:00 PM IST on June 22.

How can you watch the 2019 World Cup India vs Afghanistan match on TV?

You can watch the 2019 World Cup India vs Afghanistan match on these TV channels -

India - Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Doordarshan, DD Sports

Afghanistan - Radio Television Afghanistan

What are the squads for India vs Afghanistan World Cup Match 28?

India: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Shami

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (c), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah (wk), Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Ikram Ali Khil