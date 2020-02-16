Image Source : PTI India to play Day-Night Test against England at refurbished Motera in 2021: Reports

After confirmation of India playing a Day-Night Test against Australia during their 2020-21 tour of Down Under, reports of Virat Kohli's men hosting England for a Day-Night Test have also surfaced following BCCI's Apex Council meeting in Delhi on Sunday.

BCCI's Apex Council met in the presence president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah in the capital and both decisions were taken there, according to reports from Espncricinfo and ABP Live.

ESPN's reports adds that the refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad is likely to be the venue of the Day-Nigth encounter and it will be played in January-February 2021.

Earlier, Ganguly also confirmed that India will play one Test out of the four World Test Championship matches with the pink ball during the Australia tour, which is set to be played later this year.

"Yes, India will play a Day/Night Test in Australia. A formal announcement will be made soon," Ganguly told PTI.

Brisbane or Adelaide could be one of the venues to host the Day-Night Test -- which is set to be India's first game of such sorts outside their home. So far, India have played only one Pink Ball Test -- against Bangladesh in November 2019, which they won inside three days.

Earlier, captain Virat Kohli gave a thumbs up to the concept and said that the team is ready to play with the pink ball Down Under as well if there is enough time to prepare.

"We're ready and up for the challenge - whether it's Gabba, Perth... it doesn't matter to us. It's become a very exciting feature of any Test series and we're open to playing day-night Tests," Kohli said on the eve of the first India-Australia ODI last month.

India had earlier declined Australia's offer to play a day-night Test in Adelaide in 2018-19, citing lack of experience.