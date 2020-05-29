India's tour of Australia subjected to change if World T20 gets postponed: BCCI

Image Source : AP India will play three T20Is against Australia between October 11 to 17

Cricket Australia on Thursday announced their international home fixture for the summer of 2020/21 which also features India's tour of Down Under for three T20Is, ODIs and four Tests. While CA chief Kevin Roberts sounded confident about the summer, especially the India tour, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal on Friday revealed that the tour is subjected to change if the World T20 is cancelled.

According to the schedule, India will play three T20Is against Australia between October 11 to 17, which will be followed by the ICC T20 World Cup. The Border-Gavaskar series will begin from December 3 while the ODIs will start from January 12. While the T20 World Cup schedule features as part of the Australian summer, ICC is yet to take a decision on the same.

"The itinerary released today follows the eight-year FTP drawn earlier. It had already been planned. If the ICC doesn't want to hold the T20 World Cup this year, what will be the point in going to Australia in October, coming back and going again," BCCI treasurer told New Indian Express.

"This is what they have planned. Being the host country, they have to finalise this so that broadcasters and others can also make their plans. But the series is four-five months away. We have a tour of Sri Lanka also (in July), according to the FTP. If it is safe for players to travel, we will have these series. Nothing has been cancelled as of now."

As part of the Test series, India will play at Gabba, Sdelaide, Melbourne and Sydney. But Dhumal reckons that the number of venues can be reduced to even one venue.

"This will depend on the guidelines put in place by local authorities. The boards will have discussions based on those. If circumstances demand that we play in one venue, we have to do that. If it is safe to travel to all the places and play in different venues, we will do accordingly," said Dhumal.

India's tour of Australia 2020/21:

T20Is: Oct 11 Brisbane. Oct 14 Canberra. 17 Adelaide.

Tests: Dec 3-7 Brisbane. Dec 11-15: Adelaide. Dec 26-30 Melbourne. Jan 3-7 Sydney.

ODIs: Jan 12 Perth. Jan 15 Melbourne. Jan 17 Sydney.

