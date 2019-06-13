2019 World Cup: India vs Pakistan, When, Where and How to Watch IND vs PAK Online and TV Coverage

When, Where and How to Watch IND vs PAK Online and TV Coverage

2019 World Cup: India vs Pakistan: In one of the most highly anticipated clashes of all time, India lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in the grandest stage of all, the 2019 World Cup in England and Wales. The last time these two cricket giants met, was at the 2018 Asia Cup, where the Men in Blue prevailed victorious over their rivals, twice, in the group stage and semi-finals round. However, when it comes to the conditions in England, Pakistan defeated India in the 2017 Champions Trophy finals. Tickets were sold out within 48 hours of going live and it will be a packed house at Old Trafford, Manchester. While India are unbeaten so far in the two matches played (won against South Africa and Australia), Pakistan have lost two matches (West Indies, Australia) and won one (England), with one match being abandoned due to rain. As the excitement heats up for the thrilling clash, here you can get all the details as to When, Where and How you can watch India vs Pakistan World Cup match Online and TV Coverage.

When will the 2019 World Cup India vs Pakistan match be played?

The 2019 World Cup India vs Pakistan match will be played on June 16 (Sunday).

Where will the 2019 World Cup India vs Pakistan match be played?

The 2019 World Cup India vs Pakistan match will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

What time will the 2019 World Cup India vs Pakistan match begin?

The 2019 World Cup India vs Pakistan match will begin at 3.00 PM IST, 10.30 AM Local time (England).

How can you watch the 2019 World Cup India vs Pakistan match on TV?

You can watch the 2019 World Cup India vs Pakistan match on these TV channels -

India - Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Doordarshan, DD Sports

Pakistan - PTV Soorts

Afghanistan - Radio Television Afghanistan

UAE, Saudi Arabia - OSN Sports Live

West Indies - ESPN Caribbean

Australia - FOX Sports

Bangladesh - GTV

England, Wales - Sky Sports

How can you watch the 2019 World Cup India vs Pakistan match Streaming Online?

You can watch the 2019 World Cup India vs Pakistan match on the following streaming sites-

India - Hotstar

England, Wales - Sky Go

Australia - Fox Sports

Bangladesh - Rabbithole

West Indies - ESPN Play Caribbean

UAE - OSN Play

What are the 2019 World Cup India vs Pakistan squads?

India Squad: Virat Kohli (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami

Pakistan Squad: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hasnain