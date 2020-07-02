Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India at the forefront of a fast-bowling renaissance: Ian Bishop

Commentator and former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop said that world cricket is currently going through a golden period of fast bowling and India are at the forefront of what he called a "fast bowling renaissance." He also said that the best fast bowlers in the world who can play all three formats need to be preserved somewhat like how India have done with Jasprit Bumrah.

"I think we are in a golden period of fast bowling. You look at what the West Indies are bringing, then there is (Mitchell) Starc and (Josh) Hazlewood for Australia alongwith the number one ranked Test bowler in the world as well (Pat Cummins). England have Jofra Archer and Mark Wood to supplement the experience of (Stuart) Broad and (James) Anderson. Jofra I think has the best action in world cricket," Bishop said on Sony Ten Pit Stop that was aired on the network's Facebook page.

"Pakistan have found at least three young bowlers that are really good. Sri Lanka have one that I can think of, Lahiru Kumara. New Zealand have good quick bowlers as well.

"India are at the forefront of this fast bowling renaissance. They recognised years ago that if you are to be the number one team in the world, you cannot rely on your spinners all the time."

According to Bishop, Bumrah is one of the few fast bowlers in the world who is equally lethal regardless of the format of the game. India have regulated Bumrah's game time, preserving him for Test matches and big ODI matches and using him sparingly for T20Is. Even then, he had sustained a stress fracture in late 2019.

"Jasprit is one of a small group of bowlers, who transcend the various formats of the game. But you can't expect him to last if he is playing every game in every format. The human body cannot do that. India have done a smart thing by limiting him and as fit as he is, he still sustained an injury. He is really serious about his stuff. He said that he had one milkshake during the tour of South Africa. You have to manage these precious resources because he is a generational talent," he said.

Bishop said that the evolution of pitches and a rising call to use the Dukes ball for Test matches has also helped the cause.

"The pitches have also evolved. We see more and more pitches encouraging fast bowling and there is a clarion call to use the Dukes ball instead of the Kookaburra. All of those things combined I think is helping a fast bowling renaissance," he said.

