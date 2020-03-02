IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Injury scare for India as Mohammed Shami hit by Tim Southee on shoulder

Team India received a huge blow as senior Indian pacer Mohammed Shami got injured while batting on the Day 3 of the second Test match at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. Shami was hit by New Zealand pacer Tim Southee on the shoulder during second innings of India.

It was the third delivery of the 41st over of the innings when Southee hit the deck hard and bowled a short ball to Shami which directly hits his right shoulder. Shami was not the part of the team hurdle before the start of New Zealand's second innings as Shubman Gill takes the field at his place.

Meanwhile, India were all out for 124 in their second innings of the second Test here on Monday, leaving New Zealand to chase 132 for a 2-0 series sweep.

Resuming the third day on 90 for six, India lost overnight batsmen Hanuma Vihari (9) and Rishabh Pant (4) early, as the visitors headed for another big defeat following their 10-wicket drubbing in the series opener in Wellington.

For the hosts, lead pacer Trent Boult finished with impressive figures of 4/28 and his new-ball partner Tim Southee was equally good, taking three wickets for 36 runs at the Hagley Oval.

The pace duo maintained the pressure on the Indian batsmen and picked up wickets quickly to give the home team an opportunity to complete the match with more than two days to spare.

India had scored 242 in their first innings and New Zealand were all out for 235 to give the visitors a slender seven-run lead.

(With PTI Inputs)