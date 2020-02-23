IND vs NZ, 1st Test: Team India concede highest 1st innings lead in two years

Image Source : AP India's Ishant Sharma after dismissing New Zealand's Tim Southee for six during the first cricket test between India and New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand

Just the first four overs on the third morning of the opening Test fell in favour of India in what was a frustrating start of day 3 for India. After the quick dismissals of BJ Watling and Tim Southee, a 71-run partnership between Colin de Grandhomme and Kyle Jamieson troubled India before Trent Boult's batting antics at No.11 added to their pressure at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Sunday. To sum up, New Zealand added 123 runs for the last three wickets as they ended with 348 runs on the board, taking their lead to a challenging 183 for India.

The margin of 183 is now the second-highest lead India have conceded under Virat Kohli's captaincy in Test cricket after 289 against England at Lord's in 2018, the match that remains the only instance of India losing after batting first under his captaincy.

According to numbers, India would have to defy odds in Wellington to win this Test match and take the much-needed lead in the two-match contest. The last team to have won a Test in New Zealand after conceding a 150-plus lead was Pakistan in 1994 when they had won by seven wickets. For India, the last time they won a Test match after conceding a 100-plus lead in the first innings was back in 2000/1 in Kolkata against Australia. Moreover, India, under Kohli, have managed to win just two out of 14 matches where they have conceded a lead, losing eight times and remaining four ending in a draw.

India would need the openers - Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw - to lay a strong foundation in the second innings for skipper Kohli to carry on.