In the interest of Sachin and fans, India should probe World Cup 2011 fixing allegations: Aravinda de Silva

Former Sri Lanka sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage's match-fixing allegation of the World Cup 2011 final has created quite a stir in the cricket fraternity. While most Sri Lankan cricketers like then-captain Kumar Sangakkara and his deputy Mahela Jayawardene rubbished the claims, Sri Lankan great Aravinda de Silva too joined the chorus. However, the latter wants a probe by the Indian government for the sake of Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar and for those millions Indian fans who rejoiced on that night of Men in Blues' famous win at the Wankhede.

De Silva, who has been a World Cup winner himself with his century in the final against Australia in 1996, urged the Indian government and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to investigate the allegation in a bid to clear all misconception.

"When serious allegations like these are being made, it affects a lot of people. In this case not only us, the selectors, the players and the team management but Indian cricketers who deservingly won the world title. We need to clear this once and for all for the greater good of the game we love," Aravinda de Silva told The Sunday Times.

"We cannot let people get away all the time with lies. I request everyone, ICC, BCCI, and SLC to investigate this immediately.

"Just like we cherished our World Cup victory, players like Sachin (Tendulkar) cherish these moments for the rest of their lives. I think in the interest of Sachin and the millions of cricket fans across India, it's the duty of the Indian government and their cricket board to initiate an impartial inquiry to see whether they have won a fixed World Cup."

India had successfully chased down 275 in the final in Mumbai with seven wickets to spare riding in gritty scores from captain MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir. It was India's second World Cup win after 1983 glory.

Following the allegation from the former sports minister, the Sri Lankan government has called for a probe into the matter, but De Silva said the Aluthgamage's statements to be "wild allegations".

"These are all flimsy allegations and if he had any doubt he should have gone to ICC ACU then," Aravinda said.

"Here is a man who has no reputation or credibility trying to cast wild allegations at all those who were involved with that game. I am ready to face any inquiry. But these liars should not be spared. As I said they are tarnishing our hard-earned reputations."

