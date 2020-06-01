Ideally would want to see World T20 but think it is very difficult to host it this year: Irfan Pathan

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan feels it is very difficult for Australia to host the T20 World Cup this year given the strict protocols in the country amid the Covid-19 crisis.

The T20 World Cup has been a matter of hot debate with some calling for it to be postponed to 2022 with an eye on the coronavirus pandemic while others feel that a 'wait and watch policy' should be adapted.

Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) President Kumar Sangakkara has said that the point of focus should be the virus and how it will act over time.

"Ideally I would want to see the T20 World Cup. It would be difficult for all teams to come to Australia and be in quarantine with all the rules... in Australia, law is followed very strictly and I have seen that," Irfan said during a chat show on 'Sports Tak'.

"So I think public safety will be the priority and therefore I think it is very difficult to host the T20 World Cup there," said the 35-year old who has played 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20s for India, being part of the 2007 T20 World Cup winning Indian team.

Asked about talks of the Indian Premier League (IPL) taking place in the latter half of the year, Irfan said: "IPL helps in boosting the county's economy and IPL runs a lot of families too. Everything has to be done gradually keeping health as a priority."

Irfan also opined that if Indian captain and ace batsman Virat Kohli plays as long as the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, he could get to 100 hundreds.

"If Virat plays as long as Sachin, he can make 100 hundreds."

He also spoke about his favourite captain being Rahul Dravid, saying after India's acrimonious early exit from the 2007 World Cup, the batting ace had told him this is not the end of the road.

"My favourite captain I played under is Rahul Dravid. Dada was my first captain. He has backed youngsters to the hilt. Anil Kumble, I feel, should have led the team for a longer period. And about Dhoni, the lesser said the better. He has phenomenal numbers. Under Dravid, the communication was very clear. After our 2007 World Cup exit, Dravid told me this is not the end of the world."

