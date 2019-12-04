ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli dethrones Steve Smith as No.1 batsman

Image Source : AP Indian captain Virat Kohli has reclaimed the no.1 spot in the latest ICC Test Rankings for batsmen.

Indian captain Virat Kohli has dethroned Australia's Steve Smith for number one spot in the ICC Test Rankings. While Virat Kohli has 928 points in the latest rankings, Smith has slipped to the second position with 923 points. The Australian batsman had a poor outing in the two-Test series against Pakistan, where in two innings, he failed to breach the fifty-run mark.

However, another Australian batsman, David Warner has jumped 12 places to enter the top-five in the rankings. Warner scored an incredible triple-hundred in the second Test against Pakistan in Adelaide. He remained not out on 335 in the innings, aiding Australia to an easy innings victory. Joe Root has also made significant gains after a double century against New Zealand, climbing up four places to enter the top-10.

Among Indians, Cheteshwar Pujara is the next best-ranked batsman after Virat at 4, while Ajinkya Rahane has slipped to the sixth position.

Virat Kohli back to No.1!



David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne and Joe Root make significant gains in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Rankings for batting.



Full rankings: https://t.co/AIR0KN4yY5 pic.twitter.com/AXBx6UIQkL — ICC (@ICC) December 4, 2019

In the bowlers' rankings, Mohammed Shami entered the top-10 once again, while Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin retained fifth and ninth spot respectively. Pat Cummins continues at the top, while Kagiso Rabada remains second. Jason Holder has displaced Neil Wagner at third position, with the latter slipping a place down.

👉 Holder, Philander, Hazlewood gain one spot

👉 Shami enters top 10



The latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Rankings for bowling: https://t.co/AIR0KN4yY5 pic.twitter.com/upfW0bcKQ7 — ICC (@ICC) December 4, 2019

No major changes at the top were seen in the all-rounders' rankings, as Ravindra Jadeja remains second with Jason Holder leading at the top. Mitchell Starc, however, has climbed to sixth position.

The Indian team, with 120 points, are at the top in the team rankings, followed by New Zealand (109) and England (104). South Africa and Australia are tied at 102.