ICC Test Rankings: Stuart Broad jumps to 3rd spot, Jasprit Bumrah slips

England spearhead Stuart Broad jumped to the third spot in the latest ICC ranking after his exploits against West Indies in the Test series. Broad took a seven-spot lead to enter the top 3 spot on Wednesday. The right-arm seamer took 16 wickets in the last two Test of the series after being left out from the Southampton clash.

Broad also became the seventh bowler in the world cricket to breach the 500-wicket mark on the Day 5 of the third Test in Manchester. Australia's Pat Cummins still holds the top spot with 904 points and Kagiso Rabada on second with 843.

Another England bowler to advance is Chris Woakes, whose five-wicket haul in the second innings has lifted him to 20th position and a career-best rating points tally of 654.

Meanwhile, India's Jasprit Bumrah, who last played a Test match against New Zealand ahead of coronavirus break, has dropped down a place and is currently at the eighth spot in bowler's rankings. West Indies skipper Jason Holder has dropped down by two places and is at the fifth spot.

Broad has also gained seven places with the bat after his 62 off 45 balls in the first innings, the joint-third fastest for England in Test history, and risen three places among all-rounders to 11th.

England opener Rory Burns has also gained in the latest update, gaining 13 spots to reach 17th position after scores of 57 and 90 at the Old Trafford, the first time the 29-year-old left-hander has moved into the top 20.

Ollie Pope is at a career-best 46th position, gaining 24 slots on the back of his 91 in his only innings of the match, while Jos Buttler's knock of 67 has lifted him from 50th to 44th.

